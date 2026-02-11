Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP28: Hour 2 - The Job Complications
0:00
-37:10

S15 EP28: Hour 2 - The Job Complications

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets try to make sense of the jobs numbers that just came out plus the President seems to have abandoned any kind of governing philosophy as he heads towards lame duck status.

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