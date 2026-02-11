Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP28: Hour 3 - Nobody Really Knows the Answer to AI
0:00
-37:15

S15 EP28: Hour 3 - Nobody Really Knows the Answer to AI

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Erick-Woods Erickson

It going to be interesting to see how society deals with AI because right now no one really knows what to do plus a new condender emerges in the Georgia gubernatorial race which could really shakes things up. His name is Rick Jackson and he stops by the program today.

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