Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP29: Hour 1 - The Fever Dreams of Philly
0:00
-37:04

S15 EP29: Hour 1 - The Fever Dreams of Philly

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Get your kids out of public education, example 682,456, a majority of the country believes democrats are too liberal plus there is no constitutional right to vote.

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