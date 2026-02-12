Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP29: Hour 2 - The Media's Favorite Irishman
0:00
-37:15

S15 EP29: Hour 2 - The Media's Favorite Irishman

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It turns out the media's favorite Irish illegal immigrant is here trying to avoid drugs charges back home.

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