Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP29: Hour 3 - Green Law Fare Finally Gets Push Back
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S15 EP29: Hour 3 - Green Law Fare Finally Gets Push Back

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Green energy environmental law fare is finally be taken seriously and we are seeing significant pushback.

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