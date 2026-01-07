Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP3: Hour 1 - Seized Tankers
0:00
-38:18

S15 EP3: Hour 1 - Seized Tankers

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The US seizes a Russian oil tanker plus Trump is fumbling his bid to get Greenland.

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