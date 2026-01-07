Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP3: Hour 2 - NYC's Crazy Commie Chick
0:00
-38:31

S15 EP3: Hour 2 - NYC's Crazy Commie Chick

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Erick-Woods Erickson

New York mayor Mamdani hired a rich spoiled nepo baby to implement his his desire to steal peoples property in the name of communism plus did you know there was a terror attack in Berlin?

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