Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP3: Hour 3 - Minnesota Mean
0:00
-38:26

S15 EP3: Hour 3 - Minnesota Mean

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Minnesota doesn't seem to like enforcing laws and their politicians seem to enjoy whipping people into a frenzy so it's not a suprize ICE agents were forced into a deadly shooting this afternoon when a woman tried to run one of them over.

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