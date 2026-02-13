Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP30: Hour 1 - A Good News Friday
0:00
-37:08

S15 EP30: Hour 1 - A Good News Friday

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump starts to walk back some tariffs because he's finally seeing what we said would happen, prices rising on American consumers plus Trump has to get the lose cannons in his administration under control before the midterms.

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