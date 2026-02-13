Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP30: Hour 2 - Good Luck Pivoting, Democrats
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S15 EP30: Hour 2 - Good Luck Pivoting, Democrats

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The democrats partially shut down DHS at a time they are seen as far to liberal by a majority of the public plus Trump decides we don't need to prop up green energy as much as we have and predictably the left thinks we are all doing to die.

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