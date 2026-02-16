Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP31: Hour 1 - The Future Divide
0:00
-37:06

S15 EP31: Hour 1 - The Future Divide

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

China is good at much other than theft which is why their PR campaign is on overdrive plus Europe needs to get their act together as people go to jail for longer because of speech infractions than murder.

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