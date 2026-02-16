Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP31: Hour 2 - Gavin Newsom Compromises Our National Security
0:00
-37:13

S15 EP31: Hour 2 - Gavin Newsom Compromises Our National Security

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

California is compromising our national security due to their insane environmental policy plus the AWFUL's have traded in their cats for a cause and it's turning out poorly for everyone.

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