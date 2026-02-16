Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP31: Hour 3 - It is Time for Thomas Massie to Go
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-37:18

S15 EP31: Hour 3 - It is Time for Thomas Massie to Go

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Thomas Massie has become the congressional court jester who ruined a mans life with an incorrect allegation of impropriety, it's time for him to voted out plus Texas republicans are posed to pull a Herschel Walker by nominating Ken Paxton.

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