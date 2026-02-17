Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP32: Hour 1 - Are We Supposed to Ignore It?
0:00
-37:11

S15 EP32: Hour 1 - Are We Supposed to Ignore It?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Another day another trans shooter kills people. When will democrats and media take this mental health crisis seriously plus where are all the environmentalists screaming about how we are killing the planet in the wake of the worst raw sewage spill in history?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture