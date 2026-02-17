Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP32: Hour 2 - Another Demon in the Machine
0:00
-37:12

S15 EP32: Hour 2 - Another Demon in the Machine

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

AI is being used in personal ways that are detrimental to their wellbeing plus we all know AOC isn't particularly bright but her abysmal performance in Berlin may have seriously hurt her political ambitions.

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