Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP32: Hour 3 - Democrats Can't Build
0:00
-37:15

S15 EP32: Hour 3 - Democrats Can't Build

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets walk through some recent and non recent history to highlight how democrats can't build things in America.

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