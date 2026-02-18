Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP33: Hour 1 - Finally, A Game Plan
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-37:06

S15 EP33: Hour 1 - Finally, A Game Plan

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump had a closed door campaign meeting and we have some details plus the left is giving Jasmine Crockett the 2016 Bernie Sanders treatment.

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