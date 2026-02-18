Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP33: Hour 2 - The Tax Man Cometh for New York
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S15 EP33: Hour 2 - The Tax Man Cometh for New York

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The left can't govern their cities but insist that raising taxes will fix things plus the Trump administration is fumbling on Iran just like Obama did.

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