Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP33: Hour 3 - Republicans Outside the Trump Distortion Field
0:00
-37:14

S15 EP33: Hour 3 - Republicans Outside the Trump Distortion Field

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

As Christians how do we navigate our politics without losing our way plus even though the national scene doesn't look particularly great the GOP still dominates state level politics.

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