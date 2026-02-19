Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP34: Hour 1 - The ICE Attacks Escalate
0:00
-37:09

S15 EP34: Hour 1 - The ICE Attacks Escalate

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats think their electoral success will come from attacking ICE plus even as unpopular as GOP and President Trump might be nationally voters still think democrats are too insane for power.

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