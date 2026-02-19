Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP34: Hour 2 - When In Rome
0:00
-37:20

S15 EP34: Hour 2 - When In Rome

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

We can keep arguing about this but the data is in and 95% of Trumps tariffs are being paid by US consumers plus the most impactful politics are local.

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