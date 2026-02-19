Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP34: Hour 3 - Get Off the Screens
0:00
-37:18

S15 EP34: Hour 3 - Get Off the Screens

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

New data shows the more you are in front of a screen the more your brain can't retain information

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture