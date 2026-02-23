Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP35: Hour 1 - The Olympians and the Tariffs
0:00
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S15 EP35: Hour 1 - The Olympians and the Tariffs

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Erick-Woods Erickson

In their myopic quest for power and control the left can't bring themselves to celebrate US Olympic gold because of President Trump plus Trump lost his tariff fight at SCOTUS and public polling but that isn't stopping him from doubling down.

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