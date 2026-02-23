Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP35: Hour 2 - Gavin Newsom's Black Face
0:00
-37:18

S15 EP35: Hour 2 - Gavin Newsom's Black Face

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Alireza Jafarzadeh joins the program to discuss everything happening in Iran plus Gavin Newsom tries to relate to an Atlanta audience by claiming he's illiterate.

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