Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP35: Hour 3 - The Mexican Drug War
0:00
-37:11

S15 EP35: Hour 3 - The Mexican Drug War

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Erick-Woods Erickson

So there was another attempt on the Presidents life over the weekend and the details should be a wakeup call but it likely won't plus a Mexican cartel is going full BLM after losing their leader.

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