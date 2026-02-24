Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP36: Hour 1 - Transactional Patriotism
0:00
-37:03

S15 EP36: Hour 1 - Transactional Patriotism

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Erick-Woods Erickson

As this ridiculous teenage drama plays out regarding the mens and women's hockey teams, the through thread of everything being transactional shows how little we can have in common plus this has nothing to do with the President but we are long past the need for a yearly state of the union address.

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