Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP36: Hour 2 - Blue City Governance
0:00
-37:18

S15 EP36: Hour 2 - Blue City Governance

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The left just can govern big cities and you can look no further than Mamdani and snow removal in New York plus the new right is just the old left in different wrapping and they are threatening to undo every good policy win over the last few decades.

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