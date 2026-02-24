S15 EP36: Hour 2 - Blue City Governance

The left just can govern big cities and you can look no further than Mamdani and snow removal in New York plus the new right is just the old left in different wrapping and they are threatening to undo every good policy win over the last few decades.
The Erick Erickson Show
The Erick Erickson Show cuts through the chaos with bold clarity and biblical conviction. Broadcasting live each weekday, Erick tackles the stories that matter - from Washington to Wall Street to your backyard - with fearless analysis rooted in Christian truth and conservative principles. No tribal talking points. No partisan spin. Just straight talk from a host who believes in the sovereignty of God, the greatness of America, and the importance of holding everyone accountable - right or left.The Erick Erickson Show cuts through the chaos with bold clarity and biblical conviction. Broadcasting live each weekday, Erick tackles the stories that matter - from Washington to Wall Street to your backyard - with fearless analysis rooted in Christian truth and conservative principles. No tribal talking points. No partisan spin. Just straight talk from a host who believes in the sovereignty of God, the greatness of America, and the importance of holding everyone accountable - right or left.
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