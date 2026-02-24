Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP36: Hour 3 - The Climate Freak Out
0:00
-36:49

S15 EP36: Hour 3 - The Climate Freak Out

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The climate freaks are making things up....again plus we don't do this often but let's check the voice mail for the show. I'm sure it will be normal and not unhinged.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture