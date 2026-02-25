Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP37: Hour 2 - Iran, Cuba, and Presidential Decisions
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-37:02

S15 EP37: Hour 2 - Iran, Cuba, and Presidential Decisions

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Jumping back to Iran plus more state of the union reaction.

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