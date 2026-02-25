Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP37: Hour 3 - Our America Hating Sports Reporters
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-37:18

S15 EP37: Hour 3 - Our America Hating Sports Reporters

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Sports writers hate sports unless it's a vehicle for their progressive fetishes.

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