Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP38: Hour 1 - Hitching Their Wagon to Epstein
0:00
-37:05

S15 EP38: Hour 1 - Hitching Their Wagon to Epstein

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The media runs cover for the Clinton's as they testify about their Epstein ties plus James Talarico is the religious heretic democrats have been looking for to try and win in a red state.

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