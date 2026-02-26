Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP38: Hour 2 - The Traitor
0:00
-37:13

S15 EP38: Hour 2 - The Traitor

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Eileen Gu is a traitor to the country so of course the media will prop her up plus some may not like it but when the US recedes from the world stage the worst actors step up.

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