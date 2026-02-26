Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP38: Hour 3 - The GOP Embraces Pagans and Wiccans
0:00
-37:14

S15 EP38: Hour 3 - The GOP Embraces Pagans and Wiccans

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Casey Means is batcrap crazy and should be no where near the Surgeon Generals office plus Gavin Newsom may not get the media cover that other democrats get.

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