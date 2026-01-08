Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP4: Hour 1 - The ICE Violence
0:00
-38:12

S15 EP4: Hour 1 - The ICE Violence

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Let's break down all the reaction to unfortunate shooting yesterday as protesters blocked ICE agents.

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