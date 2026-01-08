Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP4: Hour 2 - Shaking Up the Military Industrial Complex
0:00
-38:28

S15 EP4: Hour 2 - Shaking Up the Military Industrial Complex

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There was a hesitation about a large military in the US until we got thru WWII but it's necessary now more than ever plus CBS is shaking things up for the better in their news product.

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