Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP40: Hour 2 - The Keystone is Alliances
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-37:17

S15 EP40: Hour 2 - The Keystone is Alliances

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Let take a look at who and what a US ally looks like plus the left is supporting the Iranian dictator to the surprise of no one.

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