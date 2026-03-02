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Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP40: Hour 3 - Remember Your History
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-37:19

S15 EP40: Hour 3 - Remember Your History

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Erick-Woods Erickson

People keep bringing up the 1953 Iranian coup but they are getting the history wrong plus the democrats are still standing on keeping DHS shut down.

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