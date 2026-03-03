Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP41: Hour 2 - That Thing That Didn't Happen, Happened
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-37:13

S15 EP41: Hour 2 - That Thing That Didn't Happen, Happened

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

SCOTUS gives parents a huge win saying that schools can no longer hide important details about their children….things like transitioning plus Texas progressives are forcing the cops who took out the Austin terrorist into a grand jury in hopes of charging them with a murder.

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