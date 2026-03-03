Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP41: Hour 3 - The Iranian Acts of War
0:00
-36:43

S15 EP41: Hour 3 - The Iranian Acts of War

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

A quick history of Iranian aggression towards the United States plus the anti-war right has just adopted tired left wing talking points.

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