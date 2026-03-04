Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP42: Hour 1 - The War Effort
0:00
-37:00

S15 EP42: Hour 1 - The War Effort

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It's time to take a look at how differently this war in Iran verses past war efforts plus mixed results from the Texas primaries last night.

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