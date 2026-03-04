Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP42: Hour 2 - The Spanish Problem
0:00
-37:17

S15 EP42: Hour 2 - The Spanish Problem

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Spain has decided they would rather turn their backs on free society and their biggest allies plus the President lays out why now.

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