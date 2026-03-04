Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP42: Hour 3 - The Misplayed Hand
0:00
-37:20

S15 EP42: Hour 3 - The Misplayed Hand

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

As has happened on many issues over the last few years the democrats have left themselves no outs when it comes to military action in Iran plus Islam's worldview isn't compatible with Christianity.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture