Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP44: Hour 1 - The Other War
0:00
-37:07

S15 EP44: Hour 1 - The Other War

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There is a secondary war being waged against Russia and China as Iran loses strength plus the woke right, you know who they are, are actively working to harm Americans so it's beyond time to start mocking then ignoring these morally bankrupt losers.

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