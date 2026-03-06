Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP44: Hour 2 - Cricket's Revenge
0:00
-37:16

S15 EP44: Hour 2 - Cricket's Revenge

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Noem is finally out at DHS and it couldn't come soon enough plus democrats who peddle in white guilt are engaging in racism.

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