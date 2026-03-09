Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP45: Hour 1 - Muddying Truth
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-37:01

S15 EP45: Hour 1 - Muddying Truth

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When tragic things happen in life it's best to take a moment and not compound the tragedy plus the very latest on what is actually happening in Iran.

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