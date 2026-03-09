Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP45: Hour 2 - Terror in New York
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-37:17

S15 EP45: Hour 2 - Terror in New York

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Erick-Woods Erickson

There was an ISIS inspired terror attack in New York City over the weekend but you wouldn't know it by the media coverage, democrats continue their partial shut down efforts plus the diplomatic solution in Iran is missiles and bombs.

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