Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP45: Hour 3 - Hope for Tomorrow
0:00
-37:16

S15 EP45: Hour 3 - Hope for Tomorrow

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Too many young people have no idea what the realities are entering the workforce.

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