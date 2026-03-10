Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP46: Hour 1 - War And Narrative
0:00
-37:04

S15 EP46: Hour 1 - War And Narrative

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The media, entirety of the left and some on the far right are trying to change the narrative around our actions in Iran to hurt the president plus what is the end game for the US in Iran?

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