Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP46: Hour 2 - The 14th Special & Professor Jiang
0:00
-37:20

S15 EP46: Hour 2 - The 14th Special & Professor Jiang

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There are some insane things going on in a special election in Georgia plus the relentless Chinese and Russian disinformation campaigns being propped up by the far right is a real problem.

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