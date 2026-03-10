Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP46: Hour 3 - Decency and Texas
0:00
-37:09

S15 EP46: Hour 3 - Decency and Texas

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

James Talarico is a heretic so of course democrats are going to put everything they can behind him and their twisted ideology plus California loses another huge business to a more business friendly state.

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